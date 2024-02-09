Jennifer Lopez In A Black Bralette And Olive Green Skirt Set Proves That Greens Are Good For You

Jennifer's Olive Green Skirt Set Proves That Greens Are Good For You

After sporting stunning looks one after the other, may it be the ivory turtleneck at the Schiaparelli show at PFW 2024 or the glamorous black bikini look, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly sets the internet ablaze yet again. The actress like every time before, looked absolutely breathtaking in an olive green skirt set. For a photoshoot with Chanel, the gorgeous diva picked an olive green set that featured a button-down full-sleeved blazer and a midi skirt with a daring side slit. Jennifer kept the buttons buttoned and wore a printed black bralette beneath the blazer. She carried a muted-toned handbag with the look. For accessories, the actress wore a pair of chunky earrings and a statement ring. Leaving her tresses loose in a sleek manner, the diva wore minimal glam makeup including a dash of kohl in the eyes, shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours and a nude lip tint.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez, With Flowers And Feathers, Is No Less Than A Floral Fantasy Come To Life At Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez looked like a radiant dream at the Schiaparelli show at PFW 2024 as she wore a gorgeous rose petal coat which was made from more than 7,000 petals of white roses. She teamed the coat with a white turtleneck sweater and a pair of black leggings to complement the look. The actress went all out with her sassy accessories which included gold-rimmed retro sunglasses, golden hoop earrings, a chic waist belt, and a pair of black pointed heels. She kept her makeup minimally glam.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Certainly Knows How To Drop Jaws In A Black Cutout ₹ 70K Christopher Esber Dress

Jennifer Lopez has a unique and dashing style. The diva rocked a white and silver look recently. She picked a white coloured, bodycon midi dress which showcased a silver rose embellishment at the halter neckline. To match the shimmery rose, she picked a pair of silver boots. Tying her tresses in a sleek manner, the actress opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes with shimmery eyelids, silver highlights, and a nude lip gloss.

Jennifer Lopez scores a perfect 10 on 10 as far as her impeccable wardrobe choices are concerned.

Also Read: Thanks To Jennifer Lopez In A White Swim Set, It Looks Like A Happy New Year Already