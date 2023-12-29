Thanks To Jennifer Lopez In A White Swim Set, It Looks Like A Happy New Year Already

It is always a summer day in Jennifer Lopez's world

Many believe that a start to a fabulous New Year sets the precedence for the year to go by. If it really is to be believed, then we would like to begin ours at the closest beach as well, please. But for now, however, we will probably have to settle for living vicariously through Jennifer Lopez's tropical holiday in St Barts. It may not have been a white Christmas for Jennifer Lopez but that didn't rule out the possibility of a white mini bikini by the sea moment. This Hollywood star's bikini stops at nothing and even though It may have been a plain white bikini set, it was Jennifer Lopez after all so there was never a chance for it to be basic in the first place. The singer-actress sets the perfect example that you don't need a bright colour for a bold beach day, just the right attitude. But then there's a catch. She added a little colour with a bright pink towel wrapped around her waist that made sure to not cover her washboard abs. One straw hat and sunglasses later, and she was ready to hit the beach.

As dazzling as the diva, Jennifer Lopez, would not settle for a birthday celebration that is anything less than that. Earlier this year, she rang in her 54th birthday in what she knows how to do best - slay and what better way to do that than in a black-printed bikini donning peak birthday behaviour.

No matter the celebration, we know exactly what Jennifer Lopez picks to have a gala time. Glittering gowns look gorgeous in their space, but it is not greater than donning a chic swimsuit. Her peach cutout halter swimsuit makes summer just one of the excuses to make her look this stylish even in the middle of a winter day.

Jennifer Lopez, with the right attitude and an excuse for summer, is well-equipped with the latest in swimwear.

