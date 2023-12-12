Jennifer Lopez's Secret To Perfecting A Red Lip Is Tailormade For The Holiday Season

Many of the best aspects combine make Jennifer Lopez the ultimate icon. From her chart-topping hits to her incredible fashion sensibilities, at 54, the actress truly proves this point. Her boundless energy and ability to look flawless are worth taking notes of. While she is always on a roll with her killer manicures, note-worthy hairstyles and enviable glow, this time she is dishing out her hack to nail the perfect red lip. Recently, JLo posted a video on her Instagram where she gave us a quick tip to perfect that red lip look this Holiday season and we literally "can't get enough". The actress did the iconic red lip look and her twist to it is just perfect to make it even better.

"So one of the great things about the holidays is getting to wear a red lip," she says and we totally agree. To do her red lips, she starts with a nude lipliner and blends it. She adds, "The way that I like to do it is to use a neutral pencil, so I always start with a neutral pencil." She further says, "Some people think you should do a red lip liner. I don't love a red lip liner. I like it to be neutral. It makes the lips look fuller and plumper." After she is done with the neutral lip liner, she picks her tone of red and applies it in the middle of the lips. Further, she uses a brush to neatly cover the corners of her lips. Once she is done with the lips, she applies a balm over it for a fuller, glossy look. To complete her look, she uses a complexion booster and lightly applies it on her lids.

Jennifer Lopez's tip for Holiday season is just what makeup lovers need.