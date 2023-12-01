Jennifer Lopez's Cover Girl Style In A Golden Ralph Lauren Dress Served Ultimate Glam

Jennifer's Cover Girl Style In A Ralph Lauren Dress Served Ultimate Glam

Speaking of fashion that exudes nothing but sheer perfection, Jennifer Lopez and her style game often tend to make a strong case for the same. Ageing like fine wine, Jennifer Lopez's style has always been about extravagant, bold elements. From the recent preview of her upcoming song to her latest cover shoot, JLo's style has radiated drama boldly and uniquely. For the cover shoot of Elle USA, the multi-hyphenate served ultimate glam in the most luxe way. From Mugler to Ralph Lauren, her monochrome picks have served an unforgettable moment. For the cover girl look, she could outshine anything in her golden Ralph Lauren Dress. The one-shoulder pattern lent a stylish element and the ruched details were enough to make it a masterpiece.

Jennifer Lopez is the literal queen of OTT style and by no means would we classify her sartorial sensibilities as minimal. For another look, JLo went in for a classic bodycon number from the shelves of Mugler. She looked stunning in a semi-sheer figure-grazing number. The deep sheer panelling on the plunging neckline added an oomph element to the style. The fringe details on the corners of the hemline added a subtle drama to her look.

You can always trust JLo to make you rethink your fashion approach. Her dressing game is entirely a masterclass in serving a statement. For another stunning look, JLo created monochrome magic in a beautiful hooded gown. She gave her nod to the hooded trend in the chicest possible way. The sleeveless, hooded gown was dramatically complemented with latex gloves. So yes, JLo served her own version of the trend and we loved it!

Unsurprisingly, Jennifer Lopez came, conquered and left us awestruck with her style.