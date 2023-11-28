We Simply Can't Get Enough Of Jennifer Lopez's Casual Glam In A Plunging Top And Fur Coat

We all have been accustomed to Jennifer Lopez's fashion choices. Another day, another JLo style file for us to bookmark. The multi-hyphenate has a penchant for setting jaw-dropping style affairs and once again, she blended her signature style with glam to look like an ultimate vision. Recently, after announcing her upcoming album This Is Me... Now, she also dropped a preview of her new single, Can't Get Enough. She posted a small video clip of the same on Instagram and indeed it was truly high on the style quotient. Keeping up with her signature style, Jennifer gave us a sense of what casual glam looks like. If her wardrobe were to be made into a capsule closet, her wide-legged trousers and plunging necklines would make the cut.

From strolling in chic casuals to strutting on the red carpet in ultra-glam cutouts, JLo has always kept up with her reputation as fashion's favourite girl. In the preview of her song, her classic white and denim combination looked stunning as ever. She deserved all our attention in a chic wide-legged high-waist jeans and plunging neckline white top. She looked cosy as she was bundled up in a white furry coat that layered her style fabulously. Her choice for layered dainty necklaces matched perfectly with her plunging neckline and her chic hat added an extra edge to her look.

Jennifer Lopez's latest look in white and denim is a lesson in doing casual glam right.