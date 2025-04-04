Jennifer Lopez's Smokey Eyes And Bronzed Cheeks Work Like Magic With Her Open Tresses

Jennifer Lopez has proven that she is considered the ultimate diva of not just pop music but also her fashion and beauty game. The 55-year-old singer and actress makes sure to never miss a beauty beat and delivers a winning glam look each and every time she steps out.

Jennifer Lopez was a sight for sore eyes as she stepped out in New York wearing a sans shoulder black velvet gown that made her look red carpet ready. But the star of the show was her glam of the day that totally slayed the on lookers and her fans like there was no tomorrow. The Unstoppable actress dolled up in her beaming foundation and glow drops laden complexion, topped with arched brows, smokey grey eyeshadow laden eyes with loads of mascara for a fluttery lashes effect. Jennifer stuck to her signature bronze when it came to her complexion products, with her contour and bronzer laden chiseled cheekbones, a wash of rose blush and a champagne highlighter on the highpoints of her cheeks. Last but not the least, she wrapped up the look with a mauve lip colour that added the perfect finishing touch of glam.

If Jennifer's glam game was on point, then how could her locks stay far behind? The On The Floor singer's tresses were style into a sleek salon styled open hair look with a centre parting to frame her face to perfection, and acted as the perfect crowning glory to her beauty look of the day.

Jennifer Lopez and her glam game is on point as usual, like two peas in a beauty pod.

