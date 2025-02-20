Jennifer Lopez Does "Business Trip" Stylishly In A Chic Brown Oversized Pantsuit

It is safe to say that Jennifer Lopez knows the art of pulling off power-dressing like a pro.

She can quite literally take the suit from boardroom to a party and yet again, she is serving goals with her latest look.

The actress pulled off the oversized power-dressing trend and indeed, she made sure we took notes. She picked a chic brown suit that came with a double-breast loose coat paired with a matching baggy pants. She quite literally did "Business trip" fashionably with her chic look. It was styled with a deep chocolate brown button-up shirt and a clutch bag. Her tinted shades were just the best addition to round off her look.

Previously, she served ultimate fashion goals in a chic red bodycon dress. She created monochrome magic with her stunning style that dished date night goals. The rosette details on the neckline added an extra edge to her look. With dewy glam, perfectly done blow-dry, Jlo's look was right on point.

