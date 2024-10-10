Jennifer Lopez's Wellness Mantra Focuses On Joy From Within As She Isn't "Looking For Happiness In Other People"

Jennifer Lopez is on a journey of self-discovery and “figuring” out what she really wants from life. In a chat with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, JLo revealed that she is not looking for a partner at the moment. Jennifer said, “I used to say I'm a happy person but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it's just like, ‘No, I'm actually good.” The singer-actress filed for divorce from her husband actor Ben Affleck in August 2024.

Jennifer Lopez also discussed the ups and downs in her life, stating that the hardships serve as lessons in discovering one's true self. However, she emphasised that the quest for self-discovery is a “lifelong process.” Elaborating on the topic, Jennifer said, “I think that's what I love about life: that there's no arrival point. There's only getting better and growing if you want to. It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part." The star added that just when everything falls into place and you feel that life is sorted, life throws you another curveball to check whether you have learned from your mistakes." and she continued, “and I hadn't".

Jennifer Lopez stressed the fact that being happy with yourself should be the ultimate goal. “You have to be good on your own…” she asserted before adding that although it might feel “sad” and “desperate” these things won't affect you in the long run. “Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself,” she said.

Speaking about being single again, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she felt a sense of freedom. “Now I'm excited when you say you're just going to be on your own. Yes, I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f---ing do when it's just me flying on my own ... what if I'm just free?" she said.

Jennifer Lopez's words showcase how it is important to find happiness within oneself without looking for it somewhere else.

