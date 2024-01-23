Jennifer Lopez Was A Diva In Full Bloom Featuring A Coat With 7,000 Rose Petals For Schiaparelli's Show At Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez Was A Scintillating Diva In A Coat With 7,000 Rose Petals At PFW 2024

Paris Fashion Week 2024 saw some unforgettable fashion moments. Not only did the muses who walked the ramp catch our attention, but the fashionable attendees also scored a perfect 10 on the style meter. One amongst them was Jennifer Lopez who was seen at the Schiaparelli show. The actress looked breathtaking in a rose petal coat which was made from more than 7,000 petals of white roses. She teamed the coat with a white turtleneck sweater beneath it. She wore a pair of black leggings to complement the look. For accessories, the diva wore a pair of golden hoops, a buckled waist belt, a pair of black pointed heels and gold-rimmed sunglasses that had a retro twist to it. Jennifer's glam makeup included kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours and a nude lip gloss.

Jennifer Lopez's look for the Schiaparelli show was custom-made by designer Daniel Roseberry. The diva's Instagram post about the look was captioned, "A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar. Designed especially for me by @DanielRoseberry for @Schiaparelli Couture 2024. Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era...#ThisIsMeNow coming February 16..."

It is not the first time that Jennifer Lopez's red carpet looks have fascinated her fans. For the Golden Globes Awards, the actress donned a pastel, floor-sweeping gown and looked exquisite. The strapless pink gown was from the designer label Nicole + Felicia and was inspired by the rose too. The body-hugging ensemble came with a fitted bodice adorned with huge-sized roses followed by a long train. The star opted for a pair of dangling earrings and minimal glam makeup.

Jennifer Lopez looked phenomenal with her rose petal coat and was indeed the highlight of the night.

