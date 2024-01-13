Jennifer Lopez Certainly Knows How To Drop Jaws In A Black Cutout Rs 70K Christopher Esber Dress

Jennifer Lopez Knows How To Drop Jaws In A Black Cutout Rs 70K Dress

Where there's Jennifer Lopez, there's a surefire statement. Often times, that's with her bops that hit the top of the music charts but in most instances, it's with her fashion choices. Jenny from the block has always known her way around the style sphere and it looks like she's only getting better at it. Recently, Jennifer announced the vinyl cover release of her album This Is Me Now and showcased a few style snaps along with it. Her look in black is what captivated us most of all.

(Also Read: All Jennifer Lopez Needed At NYFW To Make Heads Turn Was A Fringe Jacket And Snakeskin Boots)

In the picture, Jennifer wore a black coloured narrow strap gown whose highlight was a plunging cutout neckline. The squiggle shape reached her midriff and was accented with silver detailing on top. According to the official website of the designer Christopher Esber, the Salacia dress that she is in has a full length silhouette in a ribbed stretch design and costs $895, which is approximately Rs 74,000.

Another look sees JLO in a sheer bodycon dress with vintage-esque broad floral prints. The red flowers and green stalks stretch across the beige coloured length of the dress while her caramel locks fly wildly around her.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@jlo

In a BTS clip from her Can't Get Enough music video, Jennifer plays a bride with quirky style quotient. She is seen wearing a flouncy dress with a balloon hem and a dual heart-shaped cutout number as well in a multitude of white wedding gowns.

Always expect serious style goals when Jennifer Lopez is involved.

(Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Cover Girl Style In A Golden Ralph Lauren Dress Served Ultimate Glam)