All Jennifer Lopez Needed At NYFW To Make Heads Turn Was A Fringe Jacket And Snakeskin Boots

It is officially fashion week season, which has kicked off in New York as leading designers from across the globe gathered to present their best work. High-profile spotting is another thing that we expect during the month of fashion because celebrities put their best fashion foot forward. It all began with the latest show of Coach as the brand turned the New York Public Library into a runway. While the collection was the highlight of the show, it was quite hard to miss the star-studded front row. When Jennifer Lopez graces an event, it is always the singer giving us a chic moment to write in our style books. JLo took the fashion-forward season of the year very seriously as she gave the high-octane style a spin. She wore an oversized suede jacket that came with fringe detailing on the sleeves. Her snakeskin boots were just the best pairing for her look.

Every time Jennifer makes an appearance, she makes sure to make a big impact in it. The multi-talented star gave muted tones her nod with her latest fit. Well, that's not all. A closer look at her style and her bronzed makeup was another trendsetter for all makeup fanatics. Her well-contoured cheeks paired with a nude glossy lip were quite perfect. With a sleek flick of eyeliner and shimmery crease, Jlo's lowkey glam matched her look perfectly.

Jennifer Lopez was a head-turner at the New York Fashion Week with her on-the-top fashion game.