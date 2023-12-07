Jennifer Lopez Is A Certified Icon Shining In A Cropped Chrome Ab-Baring Breastplate

Jennifer Lopez dares to bare it all in style

Jennifer Lopez stops at nothing when it comes to bringing her fashion A-game on. The breastplate, typically associated with armour and ancient warriors, took on a modern and glamorous twist in the hands of Jennifer Lopez when she arrived at the Elle Women In Hollywood gala alongside her husband Ben Affleck. The breastplate was worn with strings attached and the high-waisted black skirt all from the brand Grace Ling, known for their gilded edgy pieces. She looked every bit the icon, a title she was also awarded that night. With the help of her outfit, she was able to harness her confident individual personality from the moment she arrived on the red carpet. Not that it needed a mention, but other than her gorgeous shoulder duster earrings, her sharp abs peeking from her outfit.

The red carpet is a larger stage for Jennifer Lopez to enter with her best fashion foot forward. In case it wasn't already obvious with this icon, fashion for her isn't just about looking good but a form of self-expression. When she picked a cutout black and silver David Koma gown too recently, it was glam served on a hot plate in a way only she could have delivered.

The definition of minimal hardly ever crosses Jennifer Lopez. But under the starry sequins and all that jazz, the singer-actor loves a moment of soft glam every once in a while. A beige lace gown with a satin bustier and a slit on the side was minimal only in essence though and not in effect. The gorgeous gown is clubbed with equally gorgeous jewels, all from Gucci, and it looks like that is all it takes for this star to go from fashion enthusiast to icon in one hot minute.

Jennifer Lopez's style statements aren't just fleeting trends, but a powerful reminder that true style has no limits.

