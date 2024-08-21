'Schedule Your Month' In Company Of Friends And Of Your Own Like Malaika Arora Does For A Happy Life

Malaika Arora shares a post on Instagram highlighting the importance of friendships and alone time

Malaika Arora is the undisputed queen of the fitness world. She has always been vocal about eating healthy and practicing wellness. A healthy body comes from a healthy mind and according to her, she owes a lot of it by being in good company of her friends. In case her holidays with friends isn't evident of it, she shared a picture on her Instagram stories to make it more clear. The text on the photo reads, "From now on, try to schedule your month with these: 1 Lunch date with a friend, 24 hrs no social media, 1 Day outdoors, 1 Night-out with friends, 1 Date night (even with just yourself), 1 Breakfast meetup with friends, 1 Movie night, 1 Day serving others, 1 Day completely to yourself." So even though she stresses on the importance of staying in touch and meeting with friends, she encourages alone time as well to find inner peace.

Malaika Arora from her Instagram stories

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Malaika Arora talked about her fitness and maintaining a toned body at the age of 48. The actress said, "When someone says, ‘You look amazing at 48,' it feels fantastic. I don't think people mean it in a derogatory way. It's a compliment. At 48, if I can look the way I do, it's due to my hard work, dedication, and focus, which is paying off.”

Expanding further on her fitness routine and the measures she takes for her health, Malaika Arora said, "Oh, I do all of it. I love my headstands, cupping, gua sha, massages and yoga". The actress added that she takes turmeric, spirulina and matcha shots daily and practices the Madero, which is a South American wood therapy that promotes lymphatic drainage. Malaika also talked about body image issues and whether she has accepted the realities of ageing, Malaika said, "Like any other woman, I have cellulite, stretch marks, weight fluctuations, and hormonal issues. I indulge myself and on good days I prefer to focus on wellness and just keep doing my best."

Malaika Arora's dedication to self-care and body acceptance has proved that changing beauty and body standards are mere cobwebs of the mind.

