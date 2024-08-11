Malaika Arora On Her Fitness Secret At 48: 'I Prefer To Focus On Wellness And Just Keep Doing My Best'

Malaika Arora championed her wellness, self-love and self-care for a recent interview

Malaika Arora did the usual drill of making heads turn when she turned cover star for Harper's Bazaar India's August 2024 edition. The celebrity, who has always been an advocate of women taking up space and not being apologetic, shared her wellness and fitness mantras which keep her looking fabulous at 48. Malaika as always, spoke her mind on self-love, empowerment and more.

She was dressed in pair of coordinated hot pants and a t-shirt from the label 20 Future Studio, calf-length white socks, a pair of wine-coloured pointed Gucci pump heels and pearl and silver dangler earrings by Moksh. The Munni Badnaam performer spoke about her fitness, discipline, body image and more.

In the interaction with Harper's Bazaar India Malaika said, "I'm not going to be apologetic about it" which is her favourite phrase that she wraps up most of her interviews with. The star, who is living her late forties in style, is unabashed about her self-acceptance. What's more, she encouraged women to be authentic and take up space.

Arora firmly believes that women are not defined by their abs or the fact that they look younger than their age in years. In fact, she is of the opinion that it is her ability to stay relevant and draw an audience at every age, while taking care of herself and indulging in her passions.

Malaika further added, "When someone says, 'You look amazing at 48,' it feels fantastic. I don't think people mean it in a derogatory way. It's a compliment. At 48, if I can look the way I do, it's due to my hard work, dedication, and focus, which is paying off." She emphasised that it is all because of a commitment that she has made to herself and which she implements daily that she looks the way she does. She further added, "It feels great when someone asks, 'What do you do to stay like that?'".

Speaking about what she does to look like a million bucks, Malaika said, "Oh, I do all of it. I love my headstands, cupping, gua sha, massages and yoga". In addition, she takes turmeric, spirulina and matcha shots daily and practices the Madero, which is a South American wood therapy that promotes lymphatic drainage. She explained this saying, "It involves a wooden stick (like the belan [rolling pin] you find in Indian homes), which is used to break down cellulite and tension in your body."

On her body image and accepting the realities of ageing, Malaika said, "Like any other woman, I have cellulite, stretch marks, weight fluctuations, and hormonal issues. I indulge myself and on good days I prefer to focus on wellness and just keep doing my best."

Only Malaika Arora can channel self-love while owning her 'it girl' avatar and looking like a dream at 48-years-old.

