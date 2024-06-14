Video: Social Media Influencer Nadia Khar Takes Tiger On A Walk In Dubai

Nadia Khar is seen in ripped clothes, walking with a tiger inside the zoo.

Nadia Khar, a social media influencer popular on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, is known for her fashion content, often showcasing luxury cars, vlogs, and short videos. Recently, a video she posted online has gone viral, showing her walking a tiger in Dubai. In the video, Nadia claims that the tiger is her pet, captioning it with, "Taking my pet tiger for a walk in Dubai is different." This post has garnered significant attention across social media platforms.

In the video, Nadia Khar is seen wearing ripped clothes while walking a tiger inside a zoo and in a public park in Dubai. The influencer is shown holding the tiger's leash.

The video has garnered around 6 million views and over 100,000 likes. Numerous social media users have also commented on the post.

"How are you able to walk around like this in Dubai and not get into trouble?" commented a user.

"Wow, what a bold woman you are," wrote another user.

Dubai has seen a rise in the ownership of exotic animals as pets. This includes large predators like tigers, lions, and bears, along with more traditional choices like monkeys and giraffes. These animals are kept in private zoos within residences.

One prominent example is Humaid Abdullah, whose collection of wild animals has attracted visits from celebrities.

However, this trend raises concerns about animal welfare and safety in such private settings.