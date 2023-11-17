Jennifer Lopez's Take On A Bejewelled Trench Coat And Baggy Trousers Is Certainly Not Like Anyone Else's

JLo's Take On A Trench Coat And Trousers Is Not Like Anyone Else's

Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of all things style. She always stays updated with the hottest trends of the season. The multi-hyphenate has a penchant for heart-racing fashion picks and once again she made sure to give us a run for our money with her incredible style. Recently, it was her massively plunging outfit that set hearts on fire. She brought her best fashion sense to the table in the hottest way possible. In a new bold look, Jennifer rocked a monotone style like never before. She paired an open-front top with wide-legged trousers. Her dramatic bling trench coat was the only heavy-duty element that her style needed. With contoured cheeks and a nude glam, Jennifer truly made her latest look a party starter.

Trust Jennifer Lopez to give you the right fashion inspiration. Previously, the songstress gave a chic spin to party style in a striking corset look. In a stunning beige gown, Jennifer truly raised the bar high. From the bustier style to the fitted silhouette and sheer pattern, her look was made for evening soirees. The intricate embroidered pattern went well with the overall style and the thigh-high slit added all oomph to the attire.

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of acing glam