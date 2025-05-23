Sharvari Wagh Steals The Show With Fluttery Lashes And Bold Red Lips

Sharvari is a true beauty and style icon. While the actress' fashion choices often grab headlines, her beauty game is also worth taking notes on. The diva recently dropped a bunch of stunning pictures on Instagram, and of course, we could not let them slide by unnoticed.

Sharvari's take on the denim-on-denim trend was absolutely breathtaking - but more on that in a bit. First, let us talk about her rock-solid beauty look. The star's makeup, done by Riviera Lynn, was anything but ordinary. Those bold red lips? A total show-stealer. For her base, Sharvari went with a glowy, dewy finish.

The foundation was applied smoothly and topped with concealer around the lips, chin, and under the eyes for that flawless finish. A barely-there blush gave her cheeks a soft flush, but it was the highlighter that really did the heavy lifting. All the high points of her face were glowing thanks to a generous dose of shine. Subtle contouring added just the right amount of definition.

For eyes, Sharvari opted for a nude kajal on the lower lash line. Multiple coats of mascara made her lashes flutter like a dream, and the green lenses elevated the look even further.

The actress' hair, styled by Mike Desir, was tied back in a messy fashion.

To let her stunning makeup shine, Sharvari kept the outfit classic with an all-denim look. She rocked a fitted crop top with a deep U-neckline that hugged her toned frame perfectly.

The top teamed with a pair of jeans. The high-waisted number featured ripped detailing on one thigh that added just the right amount of edge. And because we know Sharvari is the queen of layering, she threw on an unbuttoned denim jacket with a shirt-style collar, flap pockets, silver buttons and rolled-up sleeves.

Oh, and those oversized pearl earrings? Giving serious starfish vibes.

Sharvari once again proved that when it comes to beauty, she is always serving looks we will not forget.