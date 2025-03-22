Sharvari Turns Her Golden Girl Mode On In A Gilded Floral Dress

Sharvari is back with a bang to claim her throne as a sartorial queen on her social media handle. The 27-year-old actress looked like a wonder in her latest closet outing that saw her draped in an off shoulder gold gown that our jaws drop to the floor.

Sharvari made sure to keep her wardrobe game on point as she dressed up to her nines like a true blue golden girl dressed in a sans shoulder gold gown that was made out of braided fabric that hugged her figure like a glove across her upper bodice and her torso downwards. The ensemble feature a maximal floral embellished off shoulder neckline and a train that followed her around with grace.

Sharvari accessorized her look with a pair of chunky gold floral earrings and a gilded cocktail ring to add further sparkle to her super glam look.

Sharvari's tresses were styled into effortless salon style waves left open over her shoulders. She add further glam to her look with her makeup of the day that boasted of her fresh skin, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, feathered brows, a touch of bronzer and highlighter on her cheekbones, and a rose hued lip colour to add a pop of colour back to her pretty face.

Sharvari digs out sartorial gold in a gilded sans shoulder gown with floral motifs.

