Sharvari Goes For The Black Is Beautiful Vibe In An Off-Shoulder Evening Gown

Sharvari turned into a complete poser as she smiled for the shutterbugs in an evening gown

Sharvari dressed to impress in a sans shoulder black evening gown

Sharvari made headlines as she dressed to impress in a floor grazing evening gown that was nothing short of stunning. The 27-year-old actress looked like a total stunner wearing a super chic and evening appropriate black satin gown.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tanghavri

looked like a million bucks dolled up and how in a sans shoulder satin gown in the classic hue of black. The Munjya actress's ensemble featured a bodycon fit throughout the upper torso and a straight fit waist downwards. A shiny satin abstract layered design graced its neckline and chest area that added a further ladylike element to the look.

Celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri accessorised Sharvari's look with a maximal diamond studded cocktail ring and a pair of peep toe black pump heels with an ankle strap closure detail.

Sharvari's tresses were styled into a sleek centre parted low bun that allowed her glam game to do all the talking. Makeup wise, she sported a full glam look featuring an fresh complexion, feathered brows, lots if mascara for a fanned-out lashes look, a touch of berry blush to add a hint of colour to her visage, and a berry hued lip colour which became the star of her makeup of the day.

Sharvari and her black sans shoulder gown are match made in fashion heaven.

