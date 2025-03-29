Sharvari's Beaming Glam And Berry Lip Is Perfect For An Evening Out

Sharvari looked like a total diva as she got dolled up to attend a recent awards ceremony. The 27-year-old actress looked lady like and chic wearing a sans shoulder black silk gown with a floral applique paired with a glistening and glam look.

Sharvari looks like a total diva as she dished out a winning beauty moment featuring her glass skin, feathered brows, a wash of bronze shadow on her lids, lots of mascara for fanned-out lashes, blushed, bronzed and highlighted cheekbones and berry hued tinted lips that gave her the ombre lip effect topped with a clear gloss to add a finishing touch of shine to her look.

Sharvari's tresses were styled into a sleek knotted low bun with a neat centre-parting which made way for her glam game for the night to take centre stage.

Sharvari's beaming and beautiful glam is complete with a glossy berry lip.

