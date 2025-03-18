Sharvari's Fresh Minimal Summer Glam Is Served Right With Glossy Lips And Wavy Tresses

From red carpet looks to cover shoots, Sharvari never fails to impress us with her impeccable style. The star might have built a fashion trajectory with her stylish fashion pieces, but her beauty game too is worth bookmarking.

The star loves to keep her fashion and beauty looks in check, and her recent look is proof. The star yet again serves us with another glam moment. Recently, Sharvari posted a series of pictures wearing a bright yellow outfit. But what grabbed our attention was her dewy makeup look, which undoubtedly added charm to her look. The star picked the most stunning colours from her nude palette to create an understated makeup look. She complemented her bright yellow gown and went subtly with her makeup.

She opted for a dewy base that came with a beautiful glow. She topped her look with a decent amount of highlighter on the cheeks and nose, fresh tinted blush that added radiance to her look, and fine contouring at all the right places. Nude brown lips with a fuller gloss were a perfect choice to complete the look. Her wispy lashes, brown lids and light kohl-rimmed eyes added more drama to her look. The star styled her hair in soft, wavy tresses and left them open, cascading down her shoulders. Her minimal nude glam makeup finely matches her yellow gown aesthetics.

