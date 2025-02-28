Sharvari Looks Like A Trophy Herself Donning A Strapless Silver Gown

Sharvari has delivered yet another closet hit and proved that she just doesn't give breakthroughs when it comes to her movies the year round, but also her style game which stays on point. The Munjya actress served up a sartorial feast as she graced the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2025 in a silver gown.

Sharvari was the talk of the town in her silver sans shoulder gown that she sported while recently gracing the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2025 red carpet. The 27-year-old star was dressed from head to toe in the stunning silver gown that was intricately woven together with millions of rectangular sequin pieces being stitched together. The upper bodice of the ensemble featured a body hugging fit that gradually flowed into a voluminous floor grazing silhouette.

Sharvari accessorised her awards night ready look with a pair of star shaped maximal diamond studded earrings, and a double finger diamond cocktail ring to add further sparkle to her look.

Sharvari's tresses were styled into true old Hollywood styled with side swept well kempt curled tresses. Makeup wise, she sported a bronzed makeup look with smokey bedazzled eyes that featured a flawless base that was warmed up with contour and bronzer around her forehead, jawline, nose bridge and cheek bones. The star of the glam were her silver smokey eyes teamed with feathered brows, a cat eyeliner, lots of mascara and a nude hued lip colour to finish off on a glamorous high note.

Sharvari was Filmfare night ready in a sans shoulder silver gown.

