"Dream Come True" For Sharvari Wagh At Her Showstopper Debut At Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood star Sharvari Wagh made her catwalk debut as a showstopper for renowned designers Pankaj and Nidhi. The actress called it a dream come true as she is all set to strut the ramp.

Sharvari looked stunning in an extravagant, adolescently embroidered kimono bomber jacket donned with an infinity loop pattern from Pankaj & Nidhi's newest collection. The ensemble featured a tuxedo yoke, a cord-style bustier top and a satin skirt. The star accessorised her runway look with statement silver earcuffs and heels. She kept her makeup subtle with a flawless base, smokey eyes and nude lips.

Before the show, Sharvari Wagh told IANS in an interview, “I‘m truly thrilled to be walking as the showstopper for India's favourite couture designers Pankaj & Nidhi. To debut on the runway of one of the biggest fashion shows of India for these two iconic names is a dream come true moment for me.”

The actress said that she is beyond excited to sashay the designer duo's showstopper outfit and label.

She added: “Celebrated for their fresh & crisp sensibility, this powerhouse couple pushes the envelope when it comes to style and elegance. So, I'm just beyond excited to do justice to their showstopper outfit and their label. I hope people wish me luck and cheer me on as I debut on the runway!”

Pankaj and Nidhi's creations have previously been worn by names such as Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Yami Gautam and Alia Bhatt to name a few.

For how Sharvari would style the jacket for the festive season and for all about her personal and festive style, watch the exclusive interview with her by NDTV's Shreya Choudhuri taken post the actress' runway debut.

