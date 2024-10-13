Exclusive: "Easy, Fun, Young" Are The 3 Words Sharvari Wagh Uses To Define...

Sharvari Wagh's fashion game has always been on point, and her recent appearance at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was no exception. She dazzled as the showstopper for designers Pankaj and Nidhi. The actress wore an embroidered kimono bomber jacket donned with an infinity loop pattern. The outfit featured a tuxedo yoke, a cord-style bustier top and a satin skirt. Sharvari, known for her impeccable style, effortlessly combined elegance and modern trends on the ramp, leaving a lasting impression on the audience and fashion critics alike. Following her runway moment, Sharvari took time out for an exclusive chat with NDTV's Shreya Choudhuri. She spoke about all things fashion from her favourite festive fashion picks, and her personal style to her jewellery picks. Watch the full interview below:

How Sharvari's LFW Outfit Can Be Transformed To Perfect Festive Attire

Referring to her showstopper ensemble from Pankaj and Nidhi's latest collection, Sharvari Wagh said, “I'm feeling super happy, super confident actually in it. Also, because I really, really love their collection this year.” Explaining how her outfit can be transformed into festive attire, the actress added, “I love this jacket, and I think this jacket can be worn even on a lehenga. And I think that's the best part about this look—you can just style it in such different ways, and it's so versatile.”

Go-To Outfit For Festive Season

Sharvari Wagh also revealed what her go-to outfit is for the festive season. She shared, “I love lehengas, and I think that when it's Diwali, everyone really dresses up. So lehengas or sarees would be beautiful.”

Sharvari's Style: “Easy, Fun And Young”

We love Sharvari Wagh's effortless looks and turns out that as organic as her choices may seem, she consciously picks a seamless and fluid style. “My personal sense of style is just easy, fun, and young.”

Most Comfortable Ethnic Outfit

During the festive season, we all want to wear something that feels comfortable while still turning heads. When asked about the most comfortable ethnic outfit, Sharvari responded, “Palazzos and kurtas are the most comfortable outfits.”

Gold Or Silver: Which Is Better?

Sharvari was also asked whether she prefers gold or silver jewellery. In response, she described herself as a "mixed metal girl.”

