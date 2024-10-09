Sharvari Wagh In A Black Gaurav Gupta Co-Ord Set Proved That The More Is Definitely Merrier

Sharvari Wagh's style statements are simply one of a kind, and her appearance at the Elle India Beauty Awards in Mumbai was no different. The Vedaa actress strutted through the red carpet in an all-black ensemble. Picked from the shelves of designer label Gaurav Gupta, the ensemble featured a halter neckline that plunged into a minutely pleated bralette. A butterfly-shaped hem added an extra edge to her look. Sharvari complemented the bralette by draping a glitzy, feathery cape over her shoulders. Subtle shimmery elements delivered the right dose of bling. The diva paired the bold fit with high-waisted flared pants, adding a sophisticated element to her overall look. For makeup, she opted for smokey eyes teamed up with winged eyeliner and a top messy bun.
At a film event recently, Sharvari wore a cute mini dress from Chau Pham. It featured a black corset top attached to a billowy white flower-themed skirt. The ensemble also had golden bows, enhancing its aesthetics. She complemented her outfit with a messy updo and glamorous makeup, including rosy cheeks with a hint of highlighter.
Before that, the actress won our hearts with another all-black look. She leaned on a pantsuit layered with a collared white shirt. Uniquely crafted maroon earrings with exquisite rose patterns carved on them added a pop of contrast to the monochrome silhouette. Her winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes and peach-tinted glossy lips perfectly completed her look.
Sharvari Wagh continues her chic style streak with her fashion game
