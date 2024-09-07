Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sharvari Wagh Wore A '35 Year Old Kanjivaram Saree' Which Belonged To Her Mother

Sharvari draped a Kanjivaram saree from her mama's closet for Ganesh Chaturthi

It is that time of the year when celebrations and music add an element of fervour and festivities to the air. Amidst all the love and light of the festival, how could Sharvari Wagh be far behind? The Vedaa actress dropped beautiful pictures of herself on her Instagram handle draped in her mama's saree to bring in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year along with the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya The most magical time of the year & my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35 year old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today! Grateful & Thankful for this year..Happy Ganesh Chaturthi"

Sharvari made a regal sartorial statement wearing a nine yard wonder in a breathtaking purple hue that was detailed with gold zari work on the palla and borders. The saree worn by her was a thirty five-year-old family heirloom handed down to her mother by her aaji, which means grandmother in Marathi, and now onto her this Ganesh Chaturthi. The palla of the saree was decorated with jaal-style gold zari thread work embroidery that added grandeur to the drape. Sharvari teamed the saree with a sleeveless Gujarati-inspired purple blouse with green, blue and gold patchwork that made the look more festival-appropriate.

On the accessories front, Sharvari only wore a pair of pearl beadwork and gold kundan jhumkas with pale pink gemstones and let her outfit soak in the rest of the limelight.

For her hair and makeup of the day, Sharvari styled her tresses into a sleek centre-parted bun with a mogra gajra wrapping her bun and a few purple verbena flowers tucked into one corner of her bun to add a further feminine element to her look.

Sharvari's makeup of the day was kept minimal with feathery brows, mascara for wispy lashes, a nude lip colour and a miniscule black bindi adorning her forehead to tie the traditional Maharashtrian look together.

Sharvari Wagh looked like a desi dream girl for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festivities draped in her mama's purple and gold Kanjivaram silk saree.

