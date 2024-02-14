It's Monochrome Magic And A Plunging Neckline For Jennifer Lopez As CoverGirl

Cover Star Jennifer Lopez Casts Monochrome Magic In Glamorous Gowns

Jennifer Lopez is making fashion news with her impeccable sartorial choices and bold looks. May it be the elaborate rose petal coat at the Paris Fashion Week, or the collaboration with Coach, Jennifer's wardrobe choices have a blend of chic, sassy, and edgy. And proving just that, the diva made a stunning appearance as the cover girl for Variety. She looked absolutely breathtaking as she picked monochromatic looks for the photoshoot. Her first outfit was a body-hugging silhouette in black which looked bewitching on the diva. The sleeveless, floor-sweeping gown had a deep neckline and a glamorous fall. She accessorised the look with a silver choker necklace and kada. Leaving her tresses in a sleek manner, the star wore glammed-up makeup with kohl-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids and nude lip tint.

In the next picture, Jennifer Lopez looked radiant in a white cutout top. The full-sleeved outfit showcased a deep neckline with a floral embellishment at the middle and a cutout pattern carved at the midriff region. Jennifer's kohl-laden eyes and shimmery makeup were the perfect add-ons to the look.

Jennifer took a daring route in a lime green sheer gown. The sleeveless, floor-sweeping gown featured side slits which extended up to the diva's waist. The outfit even had a train to follow. It featured a shimmery silver embellishment at the waist region. Her accessories included a pair of shimmery green pointed heels with straps.

Jennifer's next choice was an olive-green cutout gown which featured an off-shoulder pattern, cutout detailing at the waist and a bodycon silhouette with a bold side slit. She picked a pair of contrasting pink heels to complement the look. She accessorised the look with a pair of peppy pink heels, a stack of silver bracelets and glam makeup.

Jennifer Lopez as the cover girl looks absolutely charming in her monotone outfits.

