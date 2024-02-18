Jennifer Lopez In A Backless Jumpsuit Gives 'Jenny From The Block' Uptown Street Style Vibes

JLo In Backless Jumpsuit Gives "Jenny From The Block" Street Style Vibes

She has been making waves in the music industry with her sensational tracks and we can say the same about her sartorial picks. No points for guessing. Yes, we are focused on none other than pop icon, actress and dance queen Jennifer Lopez. While attending a special screening of her new musical film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, the songstress clad herself in a royal navy blue jumpsuit. Pulled from the shelves of designer Donna Karan, the ensemble featured a halter-styled bustier and a deep plunging neckline. The form-fitting attire formed a backless fashion, standing testament to Jennifer Lopez's fearless style quotient. A matching stain-silk cape enhanced her elite street-style wear. A multi-tiered silver necklace, coupled with a matching bangle and statement rings went well with the outfit. JLo opted for latte makeup involving rosy-contoured cheeks, glossy nude lips, and dramatic smokey eyes. Blonde hair cascading down from her black leather cap rounded off her chic avatar.

Aging like a fine wine, Jennifer Lopez is not just the queen of the music realm, she thrones the fashion world too. Earlier while attending the Today show, JLo turned up in an all-black ensemble from Maison Alaia label. Her OOTD comprised a buttoned-up cropped blouse featuring lapel collar that she teamed with high-waist trousers. Adding to her French girl spice was the pair of latex charcoal-black gloves. Rosy-contoured makeup was her signature beauty move. She rounded off her edgy vogue with a printed beret cap. Her blonde curls were left open in all its glory.

Channelling her fierce allure for a Variety cover photo shoot, Jennifer Lopez leaned on a Graceling-tailored black gown. Adopting monochrome colours, the On The Floor singer elevated the risque factor in the too-deep plunging neckline ensemble. The floor-sweeping attire came with a body-hugging fit, paving the way for JLo to showcase her svelte frame. She bewitched us in the sleeveless silhouette which screamed sassy and sensual. A silver choker and stacked bracelets suited the aesthetics. For makeup, the diva opted for contoured-blushed cheeks, glossy lips, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated long lashes. Curtain bang-styled hair cascading down her shoulders sealed her attractive look.

When Jennifer Lopez is in the house, our fashion dilemma is all sorted.

