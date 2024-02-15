Jennifer Lopez Channels Her Best Leo Style In A Plunging Black And Silver Zodiac-Themed Gown

Jennifer Lopez and her starry affair with couture silhouettes continue in the chicest way. After stunning her fans in Dubai, the actress quite literally made an enchanting appearance at the premiere of her new film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. For her very special day, she turned to Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad to make black look even better. When it comes to Jlo's style, the bold keyword keeps coming up and we are truly impressed. From the brand's Fall '22 Couture collection, Jlo picked a beautiful astrological-themed dress that could literally take one to an alternative fashion dimension. Her ultra-glamorous style was served right on the red carpet in a jaw-dropping black plunging zodiac-themed gown. Glimmers and stars perfectly defined her look. Inspired by mystical art, the gown featured a stunning velvet bodice that featured a plunging neckline. The look was followed by a sheer skirt that was embellished with stars and all the Zodiac signs in a glitzy silver tone. The fingerless velvet gloves added a hint of panache to her style. She let her look do all the talking with just silver statement earrings.

Jennifer Lopez's roster of breathtaking looks has always managed to serve. Previously, the singer made a jaw-dropping statement at an event in Dubai. She slipped into a dramatic black number to make heads turn, unsurprisingly, because when Jlo makes an appearance statement-worthy seems like an understatement. She picked a strapless Giambattista Valli ball gown that came with a striking bodice followed by a structured flare. What added an extra element to the look was the oversized layer that completed her style. Her white satin gloves added old Hollywood charm to her overall attire. The Dance Again singer went the minimal route with sleek tied tresses, nude glam and statement earrings.

Jlo has an array of phenomenal styles and these are just another few stunning additions to it.