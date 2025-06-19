Rasha Thadani Is A Showstopper In A Not-So-Little Strapless Black Gown

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is our new favourite fashionista on the block. The 20-year-old actress, who made her debut with Azaad this year, has already won hearts with her nuanced performance. Fans can say the same for her style diaries. Recently, the 20-year-old stepped out for an event and stole the show in a gorgeous black ensemble.

Rasha Thadani slipped into a strapless black gown that weaved sophistication together with elegance. The bodycon silhouette was a monochrome wonder, minus any heavy embroidery. If anything, it showed Rasha's love for understated fits. The outfit received the much-needed sparkle from the dual stripes, embellished with an array of diamonds, adorning the neckline and just below the bustier. Cinched at the waist, the sartorial spectacle paved the way for Rasha to showcase her petite frame.

The gown cascaded in length, forming a train that grazed her ankles. A mini side cut-out contributed to the extra dose of risque, but Rasha Thadani pulled it off with absolute confidence. A subtle backless detail offered the X-factor here. The ensemble befits a cocktail party, if you wish to wear something feminine and chic without any exaggerated elements.

Rasha Thadani's jewellery game was a hit. She resorted to a few diamond ear-cuffs and some statement rings that provided some contrast to the sheer black number. She skipped wearing any necklace, keeping the ornamentation minimal and aesthetically pleasing.

In terms of makeup, Rasha Thadani went with a dewy finish on her radiant visage. A rosy blush adorned on her cheeks with a little bit of contouring on the high points sculpted her face beautifully. A few drops of highlighter brought out a soft glow. Peach-tinted lips were the perfect beauty move.

Coming to the eyes, Rasha Thadani opted for a muted smoky eye effect. A stroke of classic eyeliner and a dash of kohl were all it took to intensify her gaze. Metallic eyeshadow and mascara-laden lashes sealed her glam. For the finishing touches, Rasha kept her coloured tresses open in side-parted waves as they framed her face gorgeously.

Rasha Thadani scored a master stroke on the closet front with her black gown.

