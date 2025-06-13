Rasha Thadani Aces An Athleisure Style Street Cred Look In Sweats

Rasha Thadani is like a breath of fresh air and slays every sartorial moment like a pro. The 20-year-old actress dresses up in everything from casual everyday sweatshirts to ethnic wear couture pieces; equally aceing each look. The Azaad star did it yet again, as she stepped out for a shoot on a bright and sunny morning in Mumbai wearing an everyday sweats clad avatar. What's more, she became the subject of paparazzi's reels like there is no tomorrow while doing so.

Rasha Thadani made heads turn as she strutted out in style donning an athleisure chic OOTD in the Bay. The Uyi Amma star looked effortlessly chic wearing a marl grey t-shirt with a round neckline and short sleeves that she styled with a knotted detail around her waistline. Teamed with a pair of white sweatshirt shorts with embroidery and a casual hosiery sweatshirt worn front open that completed the chic meets casual vibe of the look.

Rasha went for the less-is-more vibe when accessorising her look with a pair of above-the-ankle white towel socks and open-toed slip-on style chunky white Crocs with quirky jibbitz that added a further casual and colourful element.

Rasha's streaked and layered tresses were left open in an air-dried manner and she went for a no-makeup makeup moment with nothing but a strawberry pink tint on her lips and cheeks to add a monotone wash of colour to her pretty face.

Rasha Thadani's athleisure chic avatar shone bright on a bright sunny day.

