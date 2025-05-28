Rasha Thadani Makes Her Denim Shorts And Bodysuit Look Trench-Coat Chic

Rasha Thadani has served up a sartorial treat yet again as she chose to doll up in a denim shorts and multicoloured bodysuit clad casual look. The 20-year-old actress added an interesting closet element to her look by layering her everyday ready avatar with a trench calf-length trench coat.

Rasha Thadani made heads turn with her latest look on Instagram that saw her wearing a see through multicoloured bodysuit with a scoop neckline that she teamed with a pair of high-waist denim shorts in a classic blue hue and featuring a rugged look. But what added a boss girl vibe to Rasha's OOTD is her beige cotton trench coat with statement collars, maximal pockets and voluminous denim skirtings attached on either side of her waistline.

Rasha's accessories of the day included a pair of D-shaped gold hoop earrings and a nude heels with an ankle strap closure detail that elevated her look, both literally and sartorially.

Rasha's tresses were styled into a voluminous salon-style waterfall waves look that were sported with a messy hair don't care vibe by the Azaad actress.

Makeup wise, she dolled up in a strawberry glam avatar featuring a flawless foundation topped with arched brows, a wash of grey eyeshadow on her lids, a kohl-lined waterline lots of mascara for fanned-out lashes to complete her eye glam. A strawberry pink blush and a pinky silver highlight added the right amount of colour and glow to her cheekbones. Last but not least, a luscious strawberry lip gloss added the perfect amount of colour and on-trend shine to her pretty face.

Rasha Thadani's trench coat chic element works wonders for her everyday shorts and bodysuit clad look.

