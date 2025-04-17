Rasha Thadani Goes For Sweet And Sparkle Vibe In A Purple Mini Dress And Glass Like Heels

Rasha Thadani and her sartorial game are something that has her fans and followers glued to their Instagram feeds. The 20-year-old actress is not just known for making people dance to the tunes of Uyi Amma, but also making jaws drop with each and every time she struts out for a stylish promenade.

Also Read: Rasha Thadani's Glam In Progress Features Curled Locks, False Lashes, And Pink Lips

Rasha Thadani graced the launch of event of a Nykaa Superlight Lip Cloud Airy Mousse Matte Liquid Lipstick for Lip & Cheek as she is the face of the Nykaa Cosmetics. The Azaad actress colour coordinated with the lip product's purple packaging and dressed to her nines in a purple hued mini dress that boasted of a million Swarovski crystals laden across its length and breadth. The shimmer and shine coded outfit featured a sleeveless design with a cowl neckline, a corset-like fitted waist detail and a fit and flare hemline.

Rasha Thadani kept her accessories of the day in sync with the minimal for a maximal impact vibe. Her transparent glass-like heels with a nude base and rhinestone embellishments added further sparkles to her already dazzling look.

Rasha's tresses were styled into a centre-parted open waves look that meandered freely over her shoulders and framed her face to perfection. Glam wise, she sported a bronzed and beautiful look with arched brows, a wash of bronzer on her lids, lots of mascara for a fanned-out lashes, a radiant rose blush laden on her cheeks, and a mauve lip colour that added the perfect finishing touch to her glitzy and glamourous avatar.

Rasha Thadani and her shimmery and sparkles filled purple mini dress are a match made in fashion heaven.

Also Read: Rasha Thadani Aces Her Face Card In A Bronzed And Beautiful Look