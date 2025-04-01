Rasha Thadani's Glam In Progress Features Curled Locks, False Lashes, And Pink Lips

Rasha Thadani looked like a total diva and darling in her latest post on social media handle. The 20-year-old actress gave her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her get ready with me routine that saw her hair being done up in curls while she sipped a tropical summer drink.

Rasha Thadani looked like the star that she is getting all dolled up in a no makeup makeup look that featured nothing but her fresh skin, arched brows, false lashes laden eyes, a barely-there pink lip and that super endearing face of hers. The Azaad actress's tresses matched steps with her glam of the day while being in a work in progress curls situation.

All in all, Rasha dug out major beauty gold when it came to her getting ready glam avatar.

Rasha Thadani's work in progress curls, falsies and pink lips were a match made in beauty heaven.

