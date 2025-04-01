Advertisement

Rasha Thadani's Glam In Progress Features Curled Locks, False Lashes, And Pink Lips

Rasha Thadani looked goofy and pretty at the same time in her work in progress glam look

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Rasha Thadani's Glam In Progress Features Curled Locks, False Lashes, And Pink Lips
Rasha Thadani looked like a total stunner in a work in progress glam and pink lips

Rasha Thadani looked like a total diva and darling in her latest post on social media handle. The 20-year-old actress gave her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her get ready with me routine that saw her hair being done up in curls while she sipped a tropical summer drink.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon And Rasha Thadani Dish Out A Like Mother Like Daughter Beauty Moment, In Nude Lips And A Winged Eyeliner

Rasha Thadani looked like the star that she is getting all dolled up in a no makeup makeup look that featured nothing but her fresh skin, arched brows, false lashes laden eyes, a barely-there pink lip and that super endearing face of hers. The Azaad actress's tresses matched steps with her glam of the day while being in a work in progress curls situation.

All in all, Rasha dug out major beauty gold when it came to her getting ready glam avatar.

Rasha Thadani's work in progress curls, falsies and pink lips were a match made in beauty heaven.

Also Read: Rasha Thadani's Nude Glam And Beach Waves Are A Match Made In Beauty Heaven

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rasha Thadani, Rasha Thadani  pics, Rasha Thadani Style, Rasha Thadani Beauty, Rasha Thadani Fashion, Rasha Thadani Acting
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now