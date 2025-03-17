Rasha Thadani Serves Birthday Fashion Goals In A Black One-Shoulder Bodycon Dress

Rasha Thadani never fails to prove to us that she is not just any other fashion star, but she is here to rule the fashion world with her high-glam style. The actress rang in her 20th birthday, looking like a million bucks in a black monochromatic look.

From Indian picks to Western dresses, Rasha can slay any look with utmost perfection, and her recent one is proof. The Azaad actress kept it stylish in an all-black bodycon piece. For her birthday party, the star slipped into a classic black one-shoulder dress.

The dress came with a sleek cutout at the waist, adding more drama to her sophisticated look. The body-hugging fit of the dress perfectly accentuated her beauty, adding more charm to it. The star accessorised her look with a heart-shaped silver blingy handbag and black strappy heels.

For her make-up, Rasha kept her signature glam on with a seamless base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks and nose, nicely contoured cheekbones, brown lids, wispy lashes, neatly filled brows, brown lids, winged liner, and bold red glossy lips. With her wavy tresses cascading down her shoulders, the birthday girl grabbed all the spotlight with her stunning look.

