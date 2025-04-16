Rasha Thadani Aces Her Face Card In A Bronzed And Beautiful Look

Rasha Thadani looked like a million bucks as she recently stepped out in Mumbai to attend a Nykaa beauty event where she launched a product and tossed around goodie bags of it to the crowd as gifts. Also Read: Rasha Thadani's Glam In Progress Features Curled Locks, False Lashes, And Pink Lips Rasha Thadani looked like a total diva that she dressed up in a purple Swarovski filled mini dress and a pair of clear heels with diamond embellishments. But what caught our eyes was her stunning makeup game with her being dolled up like there is no tomorrow. The Azaad actress's glam of the day featured her flawless base achieved by using a foundation and mixed with bronzing drops and her face framing brows. Oodles of bronzer and contour added the right amount of warmth, contour and definition to her pretty face. Rasha added the a radiant rose hued blush on the apples of her cheeks along with bronzer laden eyelids and lots of mascara for a dramatic lash effect. A champagne highlighter was added on the highpoints of her face to add all the shimmer and shine. Last but not the least, she added the perky pink to her lips to make for the perfect pout. Rasha Thadani's hair game matched steps with her beauty avatar of the day being styled into salon-style open waves that were left loose to meander over her shoulders. Rasha Thadani and her bronzed glam avatar are a match made in beauty heaven. Also Read: Rasha Thadani's Nude Glam And Beach Waves Are A Match Made In Beauty Heaven