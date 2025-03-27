Rasha Thadani's Nude Glam And Beach Waves Are A Match Made In Beauty Heaven

Rasha Thadani upheld her glam girl reputation as she dolled up in a casual avatar to be caught on camera by ace celebrity photographer, Avinash Gowariker. The 20-year-old actress made sure to make waves not just with her debut movie, Azaad. But also with everything beauty, fashion and beyond.

Rasha Thadani looked like a million bucks wearing a blue tank top with a white strap bralette. She matched beauty steps with her glam avatar of the day dolling up in a minimal makeup look featuring a golden glow on her flawless complexion, arched brows, a wash of shimmery gold shadow on her eyelids, lots of mascara for fanned out lashes, and nude pink lip colour to tie the look together.

Rasha's hair game matched steps with her beauty mantra of the day styled in windswept voluminous salon styled waves that were the perfect crowning glory to her look of the day.

Rasha Thadani's everyday glam is complete with a barely-there makeup and beach waves.

