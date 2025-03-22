Rasha Thadani Aces Her Cover Star Beauty Game With A Nude Glam And Messy Tresses

Rasha Thadani is a star in her own right when it comes to her movies, fashion or beauty offerings. The 20-year-old star has been the new Bollywood heart throb post the release of her debut movie, Azaad. But this time she stole our hearts with her latest beauty offering on the cover of Filmfare's latest cover.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon And Rasha Thadani Dish Out A Like Mother Like Daughter Beauty Moment, In Nude Lips And A Winged Eyeliner

Rasha Thadani aced cover girl style by dolling up and how in a minimal glam look featuring her fresh skin, arched brows, lots of mascara filled fluttery lashes, a touch of pink blush, icy silver highlighter and a contour on her cheeks, and a milky nude lipstick to add a pop of colour to her look.

Rasha's hair game matched steps with her beauty mantra for the day, by being styled in centre-parted layered waves that were left loose in a messy manner to frame her face just right.

Rasha Thadani's minimal glam and messy hair don't care are a match made in beauty heaven.

Also Read: For Tamannaah, Vijay, Rasha And Raveena It Is All About Spreading Holi Amour With The Best People