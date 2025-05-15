Rasha Thadani's Denim On Denim Style Is How Midweek Blues Should Look Like

Rasha Thadani's fashion statements are in a class of their own. Throw a trend at her, and she'll show you how to slay. And the diva did just that in her latest Instagram post. It was a denim-on-denim moment where humble basics took a high-fashion route.

The actress was styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. The classic blue denim with a spread collar and button-down front was fire. It also featured a slightly oversized, relaxed fit with long sleeves.

Underneath the jacket, Rasha wore a white sleeveless top with a ribbed texture. The neckline appeared to be in scoop style, sitting comfortably around the collarbone. To complete the look, Rasha donned high-waisted, dark blue cargo jeans.

For accessories, Rasha opted for silver earrings and gold and silver rings. Natural glam makeup comprising well-defined brows, subtle eyeshadow, gentle contour, light blush and nude lip colour suited the casual aesthetics. Her hair was left open in messy waves.

Back in March, Rasha Thadani celebrated her 20th birthday in Mumbai. The actress stunned in an all-black bodycon dress. The one-shoulder piece came with a sleek cutout at the waist, adding more drama to her sophisticated look.

The body-hugging fit of the dress perfectly accentuated her beauty, adding more charm to it. The star accessorised her look with a heart-shaped silver blingy handbag and black strappy heels.

For her make-up, Rasha kept her signature glam on with a seamless base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks and nose. Her nicely contoured cheekbones complemented the brown eyeshadow on her lids and bold red glossy lips. With her wavy tresses cascading down her shoulders, the birthday girl was the centre of attention.