Mrunal Thakur Channels Her "Inner Zendaya" In A Double Breast Black Blazer Dress

Mrunal Thakur can effortlessly blend elegance with bold choices. The actress is not new to experimenting with her wardrobe. The fashionista has now presented a gender-fluid fashion statement with her exquisite sartorial selection. Mrunal channelled her “inner Zendaya” energy as she rocked a suited look. She wore a black double-breasted jacket featuring lapel collars, padded shoulders and metallic buttons. The loose-fitted number indeed dished out corpcore vibes. Mrunal paired the fit with a crisp white shirt underneath. A printed silk scarf sealed Mrunal's stunning look. For makeup, she went with a matte-contoured base with a subtle blush on the cheeks. An intense play of winged eyeliner and kajal, coupled with fluttery mascara-laden lashes served the perfect drama. Chunky jewellery and a neat updo had us going gaga and taking notes.

Before that, for an event, Mrunal Thakur had our attention in an all-white pantsuit from the shelves of fashion label Sav Lamba. Her OOTD comprised a long blazer that came with notch lapels and baggy sleeves. Structured shoulders added dimension to her look while double pockets contributed to an element of functionality. The actress paired the classy fit with a matching top secured with golden buttons in the front. Flared linen trousers elevated the boardroom aesthetic. Heart-shaped golden studs and statement rings offered the right dose of glimmer.

On another page of her style files, Mrunal Thakur stunned us in a lilac pantsuit. She gave a peppy spin to the classic power dressing as she teamed the lovely suit with a white shirt, delivering an extra dose of contrast. A satin-silk tie in a similar pastel hue levelled up her fashion prowess. She completed her final look by slipping into a pair of lilac-coloured flared trousers.

Mrunal Thakur's power dressing looks are truly for the books