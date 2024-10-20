Zendaya Looked Like A Million Bucks To Pay Homage To Cher In A 2001 Vintage Bob Mackie Gold Cutout Gown

Be it casual looks or glamourous gowns; with each look, Zendaya has proved that when it comes to style, you can't beat her. Need more proof? Well, we got you covered. For the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Zendaya got the fashion world talking with her stunning appearance. The star walked the red carpet in a golden gown that paid perfect homage to Cher, whom the actor had the honor of inducting into the hall of fame. Zendaya's look for the evening was a vintage Bob Mackie design from 2001 that resembled a golden gown that Cher wore back in 1972. The golden gown featured a twisted halter neck and a completely open bodice tied with golden criss-cross straps all across her abdomen, leading into a low-rise skirt. The skirt had a thigh-high slit up the center that added more glamour to the look. The entire sheer dress was covered in golden lines encrusted with small glittering beads, jewels, and crystals.

The star paired her striking outfit with a snow white silk trench coat. The dramatic collar and shimmery golden accent lines of the coat perfectly complemented the dress. Letting her outfit talk, she went with no accessories and finished her look with pointed gold heels. For her makeup, she went with a dewy base, lots of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, wispy lashes, nude lips, and a slick straight hairdo.

Zendaya's stylebook is something we need to bookmark ASAP.

