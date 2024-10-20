Shraddha Kapoor In A Single Shoulder Black Sequin Dress With A Slit Was Just The Style Statement Our Weekend Needed

Shraddha Kapoor is leaving no chance to stun the social media audience with her back-to-back glamorous looks. On Saturday, the actress posted a series of pictures from her recent magazine shoot, looking like a goddess. She looked glamorous for the occasion and opted for a black one-shoulder thigh-high slit gown. The gown featured shimmer and sequins detailing all over it. The feather design pattern at the bodice added extra glam to the outfit. The shimmery long tassels at the sleeves made the gown an ideal choice for any cocktail party. Shraddha accessorised her look with matching black heels and a pair of pearl earrings. For her makeup, Shraddha opted for a flawless base. Lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks were added for that extra glow. She went minimal with soft smokey eyes and mascara on the lashes. The bold red lips added perfect drama while complementing the whole look. Neatly done wavy tresses left loose added the final touches of elegance.

The actress always makes sure to make heads turn with her impeccable style. In another look, the star walked the ramp for the label Kalki at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. She looked gorgeous in a light pink embellished lehenga. The set featured a sweetheart neckline blouse that accentuated her curves perfectly. The blouse was decorated with silver and pink embellishments all over it. The heavily embroidered matching skirt added all the charm and uniqueness to the look, making it an ideal blend of a timeless classic with a hint of modernity. She also loves to keep it simple and subtle with her makeup. She went for a dewy base, lots of blush, smudged eyeliner, kohl strokes, and smokey eyes. Lastly, with peach-tinted glossy lipstick, she completed her makeup. Shraddha's open hair matched her traditional fit, doing an absolutely pleasing job.

Be it glam or subtle style, count on Shraddha for all kinds of fashion inspiration.

