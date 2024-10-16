Shraddha Kapoor's Wellness Lesson On Accepting Insecurities: "Most Human Thing To Be Vulnerable"

Shraddha Kapoor believes that everyone experiences feelings of insecurity and self-doubt from time to time. According to her, people who claim that they have zero insecurity are lying, presumably to avoid being vulnerable. During the cover shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine, the actress spilt some wellbeing facts and even shared some of her own fears. Speaking on the topic of insecurities, Shraddha said, “Anybody telling you they do not have any insecurities is just not admitting it. It is the most human thing to be vulnerable, and it is better to allow them to exist instead of being in denial of them.”

Shraddha Kapoor added that much like everyone else, there are days when she feels confident about herself and days when she is not. One thing that she just cannot put up with is sharing the space with negative-minded people. “I can't sit with a pessimistic mindset for too long,” she disclosed.

What does Shraddha Kapoor do when things do not go as planned? She laughs it off and learns from the situation which is her idea “of being fun, fearless, and fabulous”. “I feel like all those traits also come from accepting things the way they are,” she said. And on days Shraddha does not feel her energetic self, her pet dogs Shyloh and Small become her ultimate source of peace.

The fear of flying is known as aerophobia. Seems like Shraddha Kapoor is also gripped by anxiety whenever she boards a chartered plane. She shared, “I have a slight fear of flying, and sometimes, when I have to travel around in a chartered plane for events, whenever I get off them, I am filled with extra gratitude for being alive and being here, doing what I love, with my loved ones around me.”

Shraddha Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti, recounted her experience of shooting for the film. She revealed having a major breakdown and not wanting to return to the film sets. “I didn't understand this world since I was never an AD [assistant director] on a film set and was just 20 or 21,” she recounted.

When celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor openly speak about their fears and being vulnerable, the concept of putting on a strong facade slowly fades away, and for the right reasons.

