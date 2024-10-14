Shraddha Kapoor's Brown Smokey Eyes And Glossy Pink Lips Proved Festive Makeup Can Be Subtly Stylish

Shraddha Kapoor's runway moments are such a glamorous affair that we cannot take our eyes off her. On a par with her fashion expertise, is her makeup prowess that often serves beauty goals. On Sunday, Shraddha lit up the ramp with her ethnic splendour at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI showcase, turning heads in a light pink embellished lehenga by Kalki Fashion. Equally noteworthy was her on-point makeup which gave us ideas on how to ace a festive look. For the event, Shraddha elevated her flawless radiance with a dewy foundation. A decent amount of blush and lots of highlighter on the high points of the cheeks delivered a shiny glow. For a plump effect, she applied a peach tinted glossy lipstick. As for the eyes, Shraddha Kapoor added the perfect drama through an intense stroke of kajal, smudged eyeliner and charcoal-black eyeshadow for the smokey element. Well-groomed brows sealed her beauty outing while wavy tresses left loose offered the final touches of elegance.



Shraddha Kapoor's expertise in pulling off the rich and bold red lip deserves a special mention in the beauty book. Previously for a photo shoot, she impressed fans with her fiery avatar. The striking red-hued glossy lipstick illuminated her face like a true wonder. Quite aptly, she went for a matte base, enhancing her cheeks with a few drops of highlighter. A dash of winged eyeliner, coupled with wispy mascara-laden long lashes complemented the overall aesthetics. Glittery gold eyeshadow minus any kohl and arched eyebrows completed her makeover. Shraddha's lip colour matched her chic shirt while the messy updo did the rest of the job.

Shraddha Kapoor's no-makeup look stands as a testament to her skincare regimen. All we wish is to take note of the beauty mantras for clear skin like Shraddha's. Not long ago, she blessed our feed with cute selfies presenting subtle makeup. She did not seem to wear any foundation and highlighted her cheeks with a rosy tint. Shraddha ditched eyeliner or kajal and simply curled her lashes with some mascara. Gloss on the lips and an open hairdo framed her face wonderfully.

