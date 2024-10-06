Shraddha Kapoor Turned Showstopper For Mishru Couture In An Ivory <i>Lehenga</i>

Shraddha Kapoor recently made heads turn as she walked the ramp for a designer in the capital. The Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank actress turned showstopper for Hyderabad-based couture label Mishru by the designer Swapna Anumolu at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi. Shraddha was a sight for sore eyes at the event as she strutted out wearing an ivory lehenga with floral accents embroidered all over the ensemble.

Shraddha Kapoor wore a breath-taking showstopper-worthy lehenga that captivated the audience with its serene ivory colour and hand embroidered colour-shifting dual toned floral embroidery that was delicately adorned on the garment with French knots. She teamed the lehenga with a cropped sleeveless blouse having intricate floral motifs that showcased the exquisite 3D embroidery and bead work that made for the perfect modern Indian bridal look from Mishru.

Shraddha accessorised the look with a diamond-encrusted statement necklace and matching dangler earrings that added a further regal touch to the look.

On the hair and makeup front, Shraddha's shoulder length hair was styled in soft beach waves. For her makeup of the day, she wore a dreamy look of glowing skin, shimmer-laden eyelids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, blush and highlighter-swept cheeks for a glowing-from within-look and a rose-hued lip colour to finish off the look just right.

Shraddha Kapoor's showstopper style for Mishru in an ivory lehenga was fashion magazine-worthy.

