Shraddha Kapoor Exudes Glamour In A Light Pink Lehenga Set As She Walks For Kalki At LFW X FDCI

When it comes to exuding royalty on the runway, one can always count on Shraddha Kapoor. The actress made head turns by walking the ramp for designer Kalki at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. The actress looked breathtaking in a light pink embellished lehenga set that had the fashion world talking. The lehenga was kept in the theme of her collection Mushk. The collection showcased a versatile, vivacious and heritage masterpiece of Banaras featuring pieces that are nothing but timeless gems. Shraddha wore a light pink lehenga set featuring a sweetheart neckline blouse that accentuated her curves perfectly. The blouse had silver and pink embellishments all over it. The pink tassels at the sleeves added uniqueness to the look. The designer's signature work was seen on the heavily embroidered skirt. The skirt was a masterclass in craftsmanship that was filled with intricate detailing and beadwork. The outfit was an ideal blend of timeless classics with a hint of modernity.

Letting the outfit talk, Shraddha ditched the dupatta and kept her accessories minimal. With only a basic diamond choker and a pair of statement earrings, Shraddha looked surreal. For her makeup, the star went with a glowy base, lots of highlighters, soft, smokey eyes, wispy lashes, and nude lips. She kept her long, wavy tresses all open and firmly placed at one side.

Shraddha Kapoor walks the ramp for Kalki at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in an embellished Lehenga just in time for the wedding season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UDrbWwClI4 — 𝒔𝒉𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒉𝒂__𝒎𝒚__𝒋𝒂𝒂𝒏🦋 (@shraddhasmehnaz) October 13, 2024

Shraddha Kapoor is serving some noteworthy traditional looks, and we are all in for inspiration.

