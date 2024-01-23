With A Gilded Flower Necklace Hunter Schafer Makes Even A Black Dress So Full Of Drama At Paris Fashion Week 2024

Hunter Schafer's Schiaparelli outfit is perfect off the ramp too

Hunter Schafer is more than just a talented actress. Her experiments with fashion make her a favourite for some of Couture's biggest names too. No wonder she was headlining the front row of Schiaparelli's show at Paris Fashion Week alongside Euphoria co-star Zendaya on one hand and the iconic Jennifer Lopez on the other. She was seen in a black strapless velvet midi dress with a gathering at the waist and a slit on the side with a flowy satin finish but it was Schiaparelli after all. It would have been against the rules of their signature gilded magic to not add a touch of gold to this otherwise ladylike dress. The strapless neckline with a deep v-neck poses as the perfect canvas for the open-front golden floral necklace. Not only does the necklace add dimension, shape and colour but it stays true to the actress' unique sense of style too. God is in the details and works overtime to make Schiaparelli's shows a success every time. Not just the gilded necklace but Hunter had gilded toes too. Well, her black Schiaparelli heels did; one and the same thing. Her makeup and hair were minimal but it is clear that nothing about her runway presence at the PFW show was.

Whether by virtue of her namesake or her talents, the actress was chosen to draw fans with her role in the Hunger Games' latest instalment. Schiaparelli returned to work on their artful mastery of fabric to make yet another piece of art for the premiere of the film. She was seen in a handpainted stretch puzzle crocheted dress, embellished with rhinestones to make Hunter Schafer look like a literal walking masterpiece. Casual.

Hunter Schafer's latest black dress may be a demure choice from her usual showstopping pieces but should this be considered as the calm before the storm? Only time will tell.

