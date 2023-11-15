Hunter Schafer's 'Hunt' For The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moment Ended With Her Sheer Gunmetal Ruffled Gown

Hunter Schafer returns to the red carpet to turn heads yet again

Hunter Schafer's ability to transform dust to gold on her own seemed like a fitting reason to be cast in the latest leg of the Hunger Games franchise. Fierce on screen she may be but we rather saw a glimpse of it on the red carpet of the film premiere. She didn't shy away from sparkling away from the moment she arrived in a silver sheer gown, that in Hunter's signature style was bold and beautiful. The sheer Alexander McQueen gown with mesh panels and ruffles on the bottom was a red carpet moment of just the right kind that ensured the attention never left her. The sequinned patterns were strategically designed to give her tall and linear physique a rather daring twist. She topped the gown with matching gunmetal boots. In case the outfit wasn't already edgy enough, she further accentuated her outfit with layered bracelets, gunmetal makeup and poker-straight hair. If the hunt for epic red-carpet fashion is on, we already know where the finish line is.

Bold fashion starts and stops at Hunter Schafer and her custom Prada ensemble for the Hunter Games premiere marked the beginning. Her glimmering two-piece gold set with black bows set her apart from the rest of the usual red carpet suspects. For one to take a risk, Hunter risked or should we say, risqued it all. A plunging sweetheart neckline, form-fitting silhouette and a molten gold sheen together were epic from start to end.

In all her feisty and fierce action, the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes also stars Viola Davis. In the poster, the veteran actress can be seen in a red and white silk maxi gown with balloon-style full sleeves. The bodice of the outfit highlights the ombre effect that matched her fiery red latex evening gloves. Kohl-rimmed eyes with bold winged eyeliner added all the ruthlessness to her character. Not to miss out on those bright red lips that added an extra edge to a whole new level. She sealed it all with a salt-and-pepper hairstyle that was transformed into a grandiose look.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set to release worldwide on November 17.

