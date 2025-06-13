Mrunal Thakur's White <i>Chikankari</i> Suit Gets Summer Style Nod

Mrunal Thakur's sartorial outings are nothing short of amazing. Her wardrobe is a versatile mix of ethnic wonders, voluminous dresses, and casual everyday outfits. This time around too, the Sita Ramam actress is making a case for summer fashion in a white chikankari suit. Might we consider the occasion? It was celebrity fitness trainer, Prashant Swanat's wedding reception.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur's Pilates Routine Is All About That Perfect Side Stretch

Mrunal Thakur's all-white ensemble featured an A-line kurta, perfect for the rising mercury in Mumbai. The loose-fitted silhouette came with roomy, three-quarter sleeves. Sheer, lacey cuffs adorned with intricate floral embroidery added to the charismatic appeal. Scalloped borders on the hem of the sleeves and kurta added a further feminine element to the look. Mrunal paired the V-neckline outfit with a pair of matching straight-fit pants. A mesh dupatta adorned around her neckline sealed her simple yet elegant avatar.

Mrunal Thakur skipped wearing any heavy-duty ornaments for the event. A delicate pair of jhumkas, minus any rings, bracelets or necklace, was the only piece of jewellery Mrunal opted for. Her minimal grace and elegance was surely bookmark worthy.

For her makeup of the day, the 32-year-old actress opted for a dewy foundation with just a little amount of rosy blush adorned on her cheeks. Glossy pink-tinted lips added a pop of colour to her pretty face and offered some much-needed contrast to her monochrome look. Mrunal Thakur skipped wearing any eyeliner or kohl and simply coated her lashes with mascara. Her wavy tresses were left open while framing her face to perfection.

The pristine white hue of her outfit enhances Mrunal Thakur's overall beauty. On another occassion, the actress hit the right style notes by slipping into a white anarkali. Picked out from the shelves of Krina Patel Couture, the billowy wonder had an exquisitely embroidered neckline. Floral themed mirrorwork dominated the scalloped-hem outfit, offering an extra dose of allure. Mrunal completed her traditional brilliance with a sheer dupatta, hung casually over her shoulders.

Those golden jhumkas elevated the overall aesthetics of the look. A dewy makeup moment with smokey eyes and a soft lip colour was all that she needed to tie her look together. Mrunal Thakur's open brunette hair contributed to the sartorial appeal of her look.

Mrunal Thakur makes <i>chikankari</i> come back with a bang this summer season on the fashion front.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur Is A Stunner In A Sheer Black Bodycon Dress