Mrunal Thakur In A Backless Panelled Floral Dress Is A Spring Delight

Mrunal Thakur looks ready to take on the spring season in a bloom filled cotton midi dress

Mrunal Thakur was ready for the spring season in a white panelled dress full of blooms

Mrunal Thakur was like a breath of fresh air on a cool spring day as she popped on a white cotton midi dress with the brightest blooms printed all over. The 32-year-old actress was blooming like spring itself in this latest sartorial outing.

Mrunal Thakur's wardrobe game was top notch in her latest drop on social media that saw her parading like a pretty girl in a sleeveless white cotton dress with panels from the shelves of the designer, SAAKSHA & KINNI. The ensemble featured a thick straps and a plunging U-neckline that flowed into a fitted look on the upper bodice that graduated into a midi length A-line fall. This wasn't all, the dress featured a backless double-strap closure design that added a bit of oomph to the look.

Stylist, Sheefa accessorised Mrunal's look with a pair of abstract gold drop earrings with white pearl drop details, an interlocked gold bracelet, a few gold rings with spiral and wrap designs adorned on her fingers and a pair of chunky wooden block heels with white leather strap details.

Mrunal's hair game for the day was done courtesy of hairstylist, Deepali Deokar featured a messy low bun with a side-swept detail and fringes left loose around her face. Makeup artist, Lochan added the perfect strokes of glowy glam to Mrunal's pretty face with a skin like tint, arched brows, mascara laden dreamy eyelashes and a mauve lip oil to add a hint of colour to her face.

Mrunal Thakur's floral SAAKSHA & KINNI midi dress was tailor made for the spring season.

